Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 49,791 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 58.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 49,791 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in ITT were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 62,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 7,492 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in ITT by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 73,834 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 29,287 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in ITT in the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in ITT by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,175,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $69,397,000 after acquiring an additional 50,843 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in ITT in the 2nd quarter valued at $354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 18,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $1,449,630.00. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ITT. Oppenheimer increased their price target on ITT from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on ITT from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. ITT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.43.

NYSE:ITT opened at $77.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 44.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.56. ITT Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $79.63.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $591.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.76 million. ITT had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.20%. ITT’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

