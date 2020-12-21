Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Reduces Stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 65.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,154 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 492.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries during the third quarter worth $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 210.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 41.5% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,208 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $160,120.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,900.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 56,996 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $7,185,485.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,256 shares of company stock worth $8,625,354. 18.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $138.43 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.51. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $56.62 and a one year high of $144.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $1.12. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MHK. Northcoast Research raised Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.14.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

