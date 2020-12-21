Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the semiconductor company on Monday, January 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a payout ratio of 58.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kulicke and Soffa Industries to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.3%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $32.77 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.19 and a 200-day moving average of $25.29. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1 year low of $16.91 and a 1 year high of $34.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.48 and a beta of 1.18.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $177.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $132,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 149,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,959,223.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $339,700. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on KLIC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

