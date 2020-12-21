Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd.

Valmont Industries has a payout ratio of 23.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Valmont Industries to earn $8.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.5%.

Valmont Industries stock opened at $172.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.78. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Valmont Industries has a fifty-two week low of $82.60 and a fifty-two week high of $176.62.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $733.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.68 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 14.67%. On average, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on VMI. William Blair upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Valmont Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

In other news, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.86, for a total value of $80,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at $886,992.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 4,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $765,351.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,811.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,324 shares of company stock valued at $1,735,618 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

