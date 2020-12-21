Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the semiconductor company on Monday, January 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a payout ratio of 58.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kulicke and Soffa Industries to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.3%.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $32.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.48 and a beta of 1.18. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12-month low of $16.91 and a 12-month high of $34.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $177.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

KLIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley increased their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.20.

In related news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $132,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 149,574 shares in the company, valued at $3,959,223.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $339,700. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.