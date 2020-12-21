Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $608,000 Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 32.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Grace Capital acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. 78.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHD. BidaskClub lowered Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, 140166 lowered Church & Dwight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.06.

In other news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $1,517,071.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,049.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,768,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CHD opened at $88.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.37. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.98 and a 12-month high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 38.87%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

