Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 3,400 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,178 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Maximus were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,139,000 after buying an additional 31,295 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Maximus by 7,431.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after purchasing an additional 146,706 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Maximus in the 2nd quarter valued at $472,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Maximus by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,391 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Maximus by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,017 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

NYSE:MMS opened at $73.36 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.13 and a 200-day moving average of $71.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.84. Maximus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.42 and a 52 week high of $80.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $923.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.07 million. Maximus had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.60%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.04%.

In related news, insider Thomas D. Romeo sold 6,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $428,041.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas D. Romeo sold 5,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $400,520.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,958.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,651 shares of company stock valued at $5,746,233 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

