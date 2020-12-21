Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $22.13 Million

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 21st. During the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab token can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000896 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a market cap of $34.76 million and $22.13 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Alpha Finance Lab alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004482 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00142675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00021627 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.72 or 0.00770449 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.36 or 0.00167643 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.01 or 0.00394895 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00117255 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00072912 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Token Profile

Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,136,442 tokens. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab . The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ALPHAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Finance Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Finance Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.