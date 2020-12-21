Alpha Finance Lab Trading Down 0.2% Over Last Week (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded 14% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $34.76 million and approximately $22.13 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab token can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000896 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004482 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00142675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00021627 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.72 or 0.00770449 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.36 or 0.00167643 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.01 or 0.00394895 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00117255 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00072912 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Token Profile

Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,136,442 tokens. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab . Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io . The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

