BitWhite One Day Trading Volume Tops $46,833.00 (BTW)

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. BitWhite has a market capitalization of $74,967.61 and $46,833.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitWhite coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BitWhite has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About BitWhite

BitWhite (CRYPTO:BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official website is bitwhite.org . BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BitWhite

