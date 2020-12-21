Lambda (LAMB) Price Tops $0.0159

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 21st. In the last seven days, Lambda has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lambda token can currently be bought for $0.0159 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, BitMax, Bilaxy and Hotbit. Lambda has a total market cap of $19.84 million and approximately $25.69 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004482 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00142675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00021627 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.72 or 0.00770449 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.36 or 0.00167643 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.01 or 0.00394895 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00117255 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00072912 BTC.

Lambda Profile

Lambda's total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,248,028,894 tokens. Lambda's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim . The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im

Buying and Selling Lambda

Lambda can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Hotbit, BitMax and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

