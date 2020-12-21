Ink Protocol Trading Down 24.3% Over Last 7 Days (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. One Ink Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ink Protocol has traded 24.3% lower against the US dollar. Ink Protocol has a total market capitalization of $224,054.05 and $6,866.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00054789 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004488 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $78.01 or 0.00349999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003952 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004484 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00018085 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00025581 BTC.

Ink Protocol Profile

XNK is a token. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 tokens. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ink Protocol is paywithink.com . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

Ink Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

