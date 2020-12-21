Geeq Hits One Day Volume of $230,692.00 (GEEQ)

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. Geeq has a total market cap of $2.16 million and $230,692.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Geeq has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. One Geeq token can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00001431 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Geeq alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004482 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00142675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00021627 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.72 or 0.00770449 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.36 or 0.00167643 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.01 or 0.00394895 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00117255 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00072912 BTC.

Geeq Token Profile

Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,788,887 tokens. The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news . The official website for Geeq is geeq.io

Geeq Token Trading

Geeq can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geeq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Geeq using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GEEQUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Geeq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Geeq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.