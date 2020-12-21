Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $16.00 price objective on the medical technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $12.00. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.03% from the stock’s previous close.

ATEC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Alphatec from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.14.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Shares of ATEC opened at $13.91 on Monday. Alphatec has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $14.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 51.95% and a negative return on equity of 266.45%. The company had revenue of $41.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphatec will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphatec news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 62,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $540,741.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,016,092 shares in the company, valued at $8,758,713.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Sponsel sold 89,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total transaction of $852,290.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 571,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,415,324.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATEC. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Alphatec during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphatec in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 316.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,080 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 8,420 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Alphatec in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphatec in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 31.34% of the company’s stock.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to meet the surgeon's needs and to maximize patient outcomes; LLICO access system, a minimally invasive posterior thoracolumbar access system; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a comprehensive thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

Featured Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.