BMO Capital Markets Downgrades Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) to Underperform

Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) was downgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:CFWFF opened at $0.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.14. Calfrac Well Services has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.97.
Calfrac Well Services Company Profile
