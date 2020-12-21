BMO Capital Markets Downgrades Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) to Underperform

Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) was downgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:CFWFF opened at $0.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.14. Calfrac Well Services has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.97.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

