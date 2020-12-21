Insider Selling: Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) CFO Sells $20,385.00 in Stock

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) CFO Hock Ming Ting sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $20,385.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,781.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Trio-Tech International stock opened at $3.75 on Monday. Trio-Tech International has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $5.49.

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.18 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trio-Tech International stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.71% of Trio-Tech International worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Trio-Tech International Company Profile

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

