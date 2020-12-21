Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Director Acquires $15,063.36 in Stock

Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Director Valerie Rahmani acquired 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $15,063.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,703 shares in the company, valued at $859,930.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Computer Task Group stock opened at $6.50 on Monday. Computer Task Group, Incorporated has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $7.30. The company has a market cap of $98.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.12.

Get Computer Task Group alerts:

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The information technology services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $88.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.19 million. On average, analysts predict that Computer Task Group, Incorporated will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTG. ValuEngine cut Computer Task Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 233,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 12,865 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Computer Task Group by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 44.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and technology services in North America, Western Europe, and India. The company offers strategic consulting services that delivers customized recommendations and plans to address business and IT challenges. It also provides information and technology solutions, including implementation, maintenance, and optimization of software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions; testing solutions to help clients assess, develop, improve, implement, and automate testing programs; and design and distribution of complex technology components.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.