-$0.56 EPS Expected for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) to post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for United States Steel’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.92) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.35). United States Steel posted earnings per share of ($0.64) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United States Steel will report full year earnings of ($5.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.53) to ($4.65). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to $2.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for United States Steel.

Get United States Steel alerts:

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. United States Steel’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on X. ValuEngine lowered shares of United States Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Cfra upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Argus raised United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of United States Steel in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in United States Steel in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in United States Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. 60.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

X stock opened at $16.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. United States Steel has a 52 week low of $4.54 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.14 and a 200 day moving average of $9.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United States Steel (X)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.