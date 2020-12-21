Analysts Anticipate Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.29. Tower Semiconductor posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.91. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tower Semiconductor.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $310.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.50 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 6.43%.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSEM. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,253,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 227,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 31,409 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,356,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,069,000 after acquiring an additional 210,635 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 154,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 18,433 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

TSEM opened at $25.34 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.38. Tower Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $27.27.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

