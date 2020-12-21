Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 37,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,265,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,171,000 after buying an additional 64,779 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 33.4% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,941,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,034,000 after buying an additional 485,698 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 84.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,461,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,672,000 after buying an additional 668,852 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 35.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,432,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,860,000 after buying an additional 375,898 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 34.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 866,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,902,000 after buying an additional 224,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Rent-A-Center news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 4,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $133,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RCII opened at $35.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.54 and a 200-day moving average of $30.39. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.55. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a one year low of $11.69 and a one year high of $36.82.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $712.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.98 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on RCII. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

