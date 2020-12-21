Analysts Anticipate Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) to report earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.26. Star Bulk Carriers reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 36.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full-year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $1.91. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Star Bulk Carriers.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The shipping company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Star Bulk Carriers had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $200.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.34 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBLK. Pareto Securities downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Star Bulk Carriers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.15.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBLK. Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 5.4% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 5,381,373 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,078,000 after acquiring an additional 277,198 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 77.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 395,987 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 172,387 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 3.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 125.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,846 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 48,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBLK opened at $8.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.30 and a 200 day moving average of $6.91. The company has a market capitalization of $798.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.92 and a beta of 1.06. Star Bulk Carriers has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of February 29, 2020, it had a fleet of 116 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.9 million deadweight ton, including consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

