Analysts Set Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) PT at $44.20

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.20.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMA. Compass Point cut Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Comerica from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Odeon Capital Group raised Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th.

In other Comerica news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $80,535.00. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 37.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1,276.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 23.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMA opened at $52.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.25. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $24.28 and a fifty-two week high of $72.33.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.60. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Research analysts predict that Comerica will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

