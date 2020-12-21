Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 255,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,346 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $7,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

NYSE:BYD opened at $42.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.60 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.73. Boyd Gaming Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $43.81.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.68 million. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 53,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $1,674,027.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,003.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 16,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $516,929.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,226 shares of company stock valued at $8,750,731 in the last three months. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on BYD. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Union Gaming Research upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.76.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.