Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 255,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,346 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $7,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 490.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 465,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,738,000 after purchasing an additional 386,955 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. 65.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $42.69 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.60 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $43.81.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.68 million. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%. The business’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

BYD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $28.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.76.

In related news, VP William R. Boyd sold 53,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $1,674,027.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,003.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $1,008,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,248,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,341,115.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,226 shares of company stock valued at $8,750,731 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

