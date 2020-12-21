California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Valvoline worth $6,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VVV. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 35.4% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 10,487,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,690,000 after buying an additional 2,740,425 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Valvoline by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,189,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,839,000 after acquiring an additional 46,331 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Valvoline by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,240,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,521,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,833,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,946,000 after purchasing an additional 828,200 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valvoline stock opened at $23.40 on Monday. Valvoline Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $23.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.71.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $652.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.55 million. Research analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This is a positive change from Valvoline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.97%.

In other Valvoline news, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 9,054 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $181,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,022 shares in the company, valued at $300,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $37,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,261.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,644 shares of company stock worth $558,166. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VVV. ValuEngine cut Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

