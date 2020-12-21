Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,605 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 6.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,689 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIPS. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 51,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Vipshop by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Vipshop by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 0.7% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 96,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 22.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

VIPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Vipshop from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Vipshop from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. CLSA downgraded shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.21.

Vipshop stock opened at $25.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.08. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.53 and a fifty-two week high of $26.10. The company has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 0.97.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $1.77. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 20.39%. Vipshop’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

