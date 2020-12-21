Robert Berthold Espey Sells 8,000 Shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (TSE:PKI) Stock

Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (TSE:PKI) Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.00, for a total transaction of C$336,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 536,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$22,544,046.

Robert Berthold Espey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 11th, Robert Berthold Espey sold 40,000 shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.67, for a total value of C$1,666,920.00.

PKI stock opened at C$41.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.26 billion and a PE ratio of 30.91. Parkland Co. has a twelve month low of C$17.57 and a twelve month high of C$49.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$39.33 and its 200-day moving average is C$36.84.

Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) (TSE:PKI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.79 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Parkland Co. will post 2.0100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PKI. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Parkland Co. (PKI.TO) from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$46.82.

About Parkland Co. (PKI.TO)

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Canada Retail, Canada Commercial, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada Retail segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,863 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, and Pioneer, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

