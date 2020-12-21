Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) (TSE:TKO) Senior Officer Trevor Thomas Sells 26,000 Shares of Stock

Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) Senior Officer Trevor Thomas sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.45, for a total value of C$37,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$83,459.10.

Shares of TKO opened at C$1.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.86, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.11. Taseko Mines Limited has a 1-year low of C$0.28 and a 1-year high of C$1.77. The stock has a market cap of C$463.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.38.

Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$87.78 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Taseko Mines Limited will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TKO has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) from C$1.60 to C$1.90 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$1.65 to C$1.90 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$1.75 target price on shares of Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Taseko Mines Limited (TKO.TO) Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

