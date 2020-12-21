Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

ETW stock opened at $9.64 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.23 and its 200-day moving average is $8.86. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $5.49 and a 1 year high of $10.60.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

