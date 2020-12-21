CI Financial Corp (CIXX) to Issue Dividend of $0.14 on January 15th

CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) declared a dividend on Saturday, December 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1353 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.
Shares of CIXX stock opened at $12.81 on Monday. CI Financial has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $19.22.
About CI Financial
