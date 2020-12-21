CI Financial Corp (CIXX) to Issue Dividend of $0.14 on January 15th

CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) declared a dividend on Saturday, December 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1353 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of CIXX stock opened at $12.81 on Monday. CI Financial has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $19.22.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. engages in the business of management, marketing, distribution, and administration of investment funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Asset Administration segments. The Asset Management segment includes fees earned on the management of mutual, segregated, pooled and closed-end funds, structured products and discretionary accounts.

