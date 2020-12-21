DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.48 (NYSE:DTF)

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) announced a dividend on Saturday, December 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.
Shares of DTF stock opened at $14.75 on Monday. DTF Tax-Free Income has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $15.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.42.
About DTF Tax-Free Income
