MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Receives $17.73 Average Target Price from Brokerages

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.73.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MEDNAX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of MEDNAX stock opened at $24.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -2.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.03. MEDNAX has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $28.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.10.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $460.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.42 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a positive return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MEDNAX will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MEDNAX news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 66,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $1,536,538.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,691,877 shares in the company, valued at $38,913,171. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MEDNAX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in MEDNAX by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new position in MEDNAX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in MEDNAX by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in MEDNAX by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

