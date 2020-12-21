Brokerages Set Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Target Price at $10.17

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.17.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AHH. BidaskClub raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of AHH stock opened at $10.70 on Friday. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $19.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.16 million, a P/E ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 15.37, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $39.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 6.91%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is presently 37.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHH. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,866,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,625,000 after acquiring an additional 271,577 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,445,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,137,000 after acquiring an additional 28,010 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,707,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,939,000 after acquiring an additional 191,743 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,159,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,491,000 after acquiring an additional 349,846 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 172.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,136,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,306,000 after acquiring an additional 719,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

