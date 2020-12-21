Huobi Token (HT) Trading 3.6% Higher Over Last Week

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 21st. Over the last week, Huobi Token has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. Huobi Token has a market cap of $810.86 million and $105.20 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi Token token can currently be purchased for about $4.05 or 0.00017944 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Huobi, LBank and DDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00054446 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004430 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $78.75 or 0.00348687 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003917 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004425 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00025476 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Huobi Token Token Profile

Huobi Token (HT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,076,194 tokens. The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro

Huobi Token Token Trading

Huobi Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Gate.io, Bibox, Huobi and LBank. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

