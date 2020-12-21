Zano (ZANO) One Day Volume Hits $29,951.00

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 21st. Zano has a market cap of $2.87 million and approximately $29,951.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001216 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Zano has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004423 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00143048 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00021505 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $173.58 or 0.00768552 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00167670 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.02 or 0.00389708 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00115850 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00072464 BTC.

About Zano

Zano’s total supply is 12,461,276 coins and its circulating supply is 10,431,776 coins. Zano’s official website is zano.org

Buying and Selling Zano

Zano can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

