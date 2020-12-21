PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,606 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of PG&E by 1,515.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 114,131,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,050,480,000 after acquiring an additional 107,066,900 shares during the period. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the 3rd quarter valued at $797,542,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PG&E by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,250,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $614,248,000 after acquiring an additional 29,260,854 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PG&E by 299.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,624,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $578,656,000 after acquiring an additional 46,209,845 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Point Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of PG&E by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 40,981,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,949 shares during the period. 54.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PCG shares. Barclays increased their price target on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wolfe Research raised PG&E from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PG&E from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PG&E from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PG&E currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

PCG stock opened at $12.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.94, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09. PG&E Co. has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $18.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. PG&E had a negative net margin of 37.92% and a positive return on equity of 34.60%. On average, analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

