HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) Receives €63.12 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €63.12 ($74.25).

HEI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th.

Get HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR HEI opened at €60.78 ($71.51) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion and a PE ratio of -5.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.11. HeidelbergCement AG has a 52-week low of €29.00 ($34.12) and a 52-week high of €66.44 ($78.16). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €57.67 and a 200 day moving average price of €52.88.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

Further Reading: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.