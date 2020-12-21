Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Updates Q3 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) issued an update on its third quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.50-0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.525-1.643 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2 billion.Darden Restaurants also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.50-0.75 EPS.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $116.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.63. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $125.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.82.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 12.45% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.34%.

Several research firms recently commented on DRI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darden Restaurants from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.64.

In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total value of $95,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,112.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

