JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) to Underweight

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $86.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 10.52% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BXP. ValuEngine raised Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI downgraded Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Boston Properties from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boston Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.82.
Boston Properties stock opened at $96.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.24. Boston Properties has a 52 week low of $69.69 and a 52 week high of $147.83.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 270.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Boston Properties
Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.
Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.