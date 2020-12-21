JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) to Underweight

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $86.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 10.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BXP. ValuEngine raised Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI downgraded Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Boston Properties from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boston Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.82.

Boston Properties stock opened at $96.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.24. Boston Properties has a 52 week low of $69.69 and a 52 week high of $147.83.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. Research analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 270.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

