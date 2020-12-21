B. Riley Downgrades Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) to Neutral

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) was downgraded by equities researchers at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $11.50 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.13.

NASDAQ INFN opened at $11.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.93. Infinera has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.28.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. Infinera had a negative net margin of 19.00% and a negative return on equity of 27.33%. The business had revenue of $340.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Infinera will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Infinera news, Director David F. Welch sold 50,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $504,510.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 149,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael H. Fernicola sold 54,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $545,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 414,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,625,281. 2.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,817,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Infinera by 7,026.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 774,627 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 763,757 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Infinera by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 2,688,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,560,000 after purchasing an additional 596,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infinera by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,034,551 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $165,965,000 after purchasing an additional 580,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,289,628 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,555,000 after acquiring an additional 360,564 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series of modular and sled-based platforms to support a variety of transport network applications; 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and 7090 and 7100 series packet transport platforms.

