Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates GBX 1,000 Price Target for easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ)

easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) received a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective from equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EZJ. Davy Research cut shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.41) target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 840 ($10.97) target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) target price on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 881.95 ($11.52).

Get easyJet plc (EZJ.L) alerts:

Shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) stock opened at GBX 742.80 ($9.70) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 746.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 647.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20. easyJet plc has a 1-year low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80.

In other news, insider David Robbie bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 756 ($9.88) per share, with a total value of £75,600 ($98,771.88). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 10,042 shares of company stock worth $7,584,102.

About easyJet plc (EZJ.L)

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet plc (EZJ.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet plc (EZJ.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.