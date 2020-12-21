Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 142.8% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 281.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 11.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter worth $92,000. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

ABG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Craig Hallum upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

ABG stock opened at $142.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.72. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.74 and a 1-year high of $319.94.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

See Also: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.