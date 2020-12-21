Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 6,531 Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,531 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Jabil by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 27,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $1,764,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 204,588 shares in the company, valued at $9,257,607. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daryn G. Smith sold 10,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $406,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,838,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,176 shares of company stock worth $4,447,827 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

JBL has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Jabil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.80.

Shares of JBL opened at $42.43 on Monday. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $45.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.80, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.43%.

Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

