Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 67 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 869.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 9,158 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 92.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,321,000 after acquiring an additional 51,351 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the second quarter worth about $141,000. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the second quarter worth about $358,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 8.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $289.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bio-Techne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.55.

TECH opened at $320.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.31, a PEG ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.98. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $155.17 and a twelve month high of $320.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $297.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.78.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.04 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

In related news, Director Alpna Seth sold 5,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.62, for a total transaction of $1,540,152.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,824.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total transaction of $1,540,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,680 shares of company stock worth $12,263,396 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.