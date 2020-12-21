Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 3,734 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,530 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 126.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,490,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,780,000 after acquiring an additional 6,421,820 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 108.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,057,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,968,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748,190 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 9.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,593,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,931 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 18.4% in the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838,529 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1,590.8% in the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 1,758,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,318 shares during the period. 73.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $15.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.49. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $17.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

RF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group raised Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Evercore ISI raised Regions Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Truist upgraded Regions Financial to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.16.

In related news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $419,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at $337,172. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

