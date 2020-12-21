Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,131 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $7,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FMX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the third quarter worth $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 92.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 279.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FMX. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

Shares of NYSE:FMX opened at $75.27 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.56. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $98.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.03, a PEG ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.47). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

