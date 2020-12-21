Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Director Sells $174,100.00 in Stock

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $174,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,926.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

SWBI stock opened at $17.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $963.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.27 and a beta of 0.92. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $22.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.30. Smith & Wesson Brands had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWBI. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,697,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the second quarter valued at $46,012,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the second quarter worth about $17,041,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,995,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,667,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

SWBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

