Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys 44,030 Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 165.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,576 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,030 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of MakeMyTrip worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 21,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sloane Robinson LLP bought a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 3rd quarter valued at $505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMYT opened at $27.40 on Monday. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $30.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.21. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 151.72% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. The business had revenue of $23.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. MakeMyTrip’s revenue was down 87.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip Limited will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

