Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,438 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 106.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 41,562 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 3.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 12.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 145,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 15,964 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the third quarter worth $1,018,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 2.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. 6.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

NYSE NXP opened at $17.06 on Monday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $17.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.45.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.0455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

