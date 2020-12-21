Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires Shares of 149,952 Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 149,952 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ERJ. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Embraer by 205.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,567 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 58,945 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Embraer during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Embraer by 347.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 716,824 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 556,591 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Embraer by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 121,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 40,331 shares during the last quarter. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Embraer stock opened at $7.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Embraer S.A. has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $20.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.96 and its 200 day moving average is $5.70.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.36). Embraer had a negative net margin of 23.37% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Embraer S.A. will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ERJ. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Embraer from $4.60 to $4.80 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.83.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

